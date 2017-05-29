logo



Voting begins tonight in FG leadership election

29 May 2017
by News Highland

 

Fine Gael members and councillors in Donegal will this evening cast their votes to determine who will be the next party leader and Taoiseach.

Last night, the two candidates, Ministers Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney, faced off in the final leadership debate.

The two clashed on issues including the property tax, and both questioned each other’s plans for the party.

The outcome of the election will be known by Friday

Leo Varadkar said regardless of the outcome he would help to unite Fine Gael………

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney suggested they look to the past for inspiration for the future……….

More News

Boost for Lifford as O’Neills confirm warehouse plans

0
There was a boost for Lifford with the council agreeing to sell a plot of land to strabane company O’Neill’s Sportswear. The 5 acres is being sold to the company for 25[...]
29 May 2017

Donegal’s newest Councillor Adrian Glackin takes his seat today

0
  Donegal’s newest Councillor, Adrian Glackin, has taken his seat on Donegal County Council today. The Glenswilly manager replaces long-time Sinn Féin councilor Mick Qui[...]
29 May 2017

12 patients awaiting admission at LUH

0
There were 12 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, three of them on Emergency Department trolleys. Nationally, the INMO says there were 342 [...]
29 May 2017

Council asked to consider Rossknowlagh Beach car ban

0
Donegal County Council is being urged to look at beach bylaws with a view to addressing traffic chaos at Rossnowlagh in the summer. Councillor Noel Jordan made the call as he urged[...]
29 May 2017

Bundoran Lifeboat and Killybegs Coastguard assist broken down vessel

0
Marine Emergency Services in South Donegal were dispatched yesterday afternoon to help a rib with four persons on board which had broken down off Malinbeg, close to Rathlin O’Beirn[...]
29 May 2017

Disgust at weekend vandalism in Buncrana

0
Gardai are investigating a number of incidents of vandalism in Buncrana at the weekend. The Welcome to Buncrana sign at the entrance into the town, which had been specially decorat[...]
29 May 2017

