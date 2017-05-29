logo



Richard Kerr mixing with Europe’s best in Donnington

29 May 2017
by admin

Richard Kerr took 4th and 5th place finishes in the European Moto3 round at the World Superbike Championships at Donnington Park at the weekend.

On Saturday, The young Donegal rider missed out on a podium by just 0.2 seconds while on Sunday he was in the leading group only to be run off the track in the closing stages by another rider.

It was a good showing by Kerr against the best moto3 riders from all over Europe.

Richard will be back on the bike for the next round of the British Superbike Championships at Knockhill in 3 weeks time.

Going into that, he lies 5th in the motostar class.

More Sport

Richard Kerr mixing with Europe’s best in Donnington

0
Richard Kerr took 4th and 5th place finishes in the European Moto3 round at the World Superbike Championships at Donnington Park at the weekend. On Saturday, The young Donegal ride[...]
29 May 2017

Duffy and O’Kane passed fit for Ireland

0
Martin O’Neill says Shane Duffy and Eunan O’Kane are “a little bit sore” after they were involved in a car crash on the way to Dublin yesterday. However the[...]
29 May 2017

Murphy and McGee injury concerns eased

0
Good news for Donegal fans this morning – Michael Murphy and Neil McGee will be ok for the Ulster Semi Final against Tyrone in three weeks time. Both players came of during S[...]
29 May 2017

Entry list released for Donegal International Rally

0
The 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally team is proud to reveal this year’s entry list, which is overflowing with quantity and undoubted quality. Every crew that crosses the sta[...]
29 May 2017

Damian Barton hits out at Derry begrudgers

0
Derry’s championship focus now turns to the qualifiers after Sunday’s 11pt defeat in the Ulster Quarter Final to Tyrone. It’s been a difficult year for Derry who [...]
29 May 2017

Tyrone have work to do before Donegal – Mickey Harte

0
  Mickey Harte was happy with his side’s win today over Derry, but feels they have work to do before they play Donegal in the Ulster Championship Semi-Final. Harte feels[...]
28 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit