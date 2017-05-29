Richard Kerr mixing with Europe’s best in Donnington

Richard Kerr took 4th and 5th place finishes in the European Moto3 round at the World Superbike Championships at Donnington Park at the weekend.

On Saturday, The young Donegal rider missed out on a podium by just 0.2 seconds while on Sunday he was in the leading group only to be run off the track in the closing stages by another rider.

It was a good showing by Kerr against the best moto3 riders from all over Europe.

Richard will be back on the bike for the next round of the British Superbike Championships at Knockhill in 3 weeks time.

Going into that, he lies 5th in the motostar class.