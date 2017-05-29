logo



National Geographic Traveller magazine checks out ‘cool’ Donegal

29 May 2017
by News Highland

Award-winning travel writer Zoë McIntyre and photographer Alecsandra Raluca Dragoi, from the prestigious National Geographic Traveller magazine, are visiting Donegal this week.

Late last year, Donegal topped National Geographic Traveller’s ‘The Cool List: 17 for 2017’, so Donegal Tourism invited Zoë and Alecsandra to come and experience at first-hand the spectacular scenery and the wealth of things to see and do in this part of Ireland.

Zoë and Alecsandra flew to Donegal Airport, recently voted the world’s second most scenic airport landing.

Their busy programme includes visits to Horn Head, Doe Castle, Fanad Head Lighthouse, Malin Head, Fort Dunree, Donegal Castle, Glenveagh National Park and Castle, the Slieve League Cliffs and Donegal Craft Village.

They’ll also enjoy a guided tour of Donegal Brewing Company, a surfing lesson with Bundoran Surf Co, as well as some well-deserved ‘down time’ in Lough Eske Castle.

