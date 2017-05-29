logo



Innovative fish counter opens on River Lackagh in Donegal

29 May 2017
by News Highland

Minister Sean Kyne TD officially opened a new fish counter facility in the designated spring salmon fishery on the River Lackagh.

The project, which was devised and delivered by Inland Fisheries Ireland, was completed in recent months.

It will provide important data for the future management of spring salmon, grilse and sea trout stocks for the River Lackagh catchment, which incorporates Lough Beagh, situated in Glenveagh National Park.

This major infrastructural project, which was funded under Inland Fisheries Ireland’s Salmon Conservation Fund, includes installation of a crump weir, Logie fish counter and access road to the Lackagh River at Creeslough, Co. Donegal.

The counter will provide verifiable, accurate data on the size, duration and timing of fish migration through the fishery.

 

