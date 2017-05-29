Duffy and O’Kane passed fit for Ireland

Martin O’Neill says Shane Duffy and Eunan O’Kane are “a little bit sore” after they were involved in a car crash on the way to Dublin yesterday.

However the pair took part in training this morning and are expected to play some part in Thursday’s friendly international against Mexico.

The incident happened when they were travelling from Derry to the Irish training camp in Abbotstown.

O’Neill says he is likely to experiment with a new 3-4-3 system in the game – a formation which has proved to be successful in the Premier League this year.

The squad fly out to New Jersey for the game this afternoon.

