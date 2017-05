Gardai are investigating a number of incidents of vandalism in Buncrana at the weekend.

The Welcome to Buncrana sign at the entrance into the town, which had been specially decorated for the An Post Ras was vandalised, and a number of campers on Stragill Beach last night left what’s been described as a disgraceful mess behind.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says it’s an insult to the people of the town………