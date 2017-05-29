Bundoran Lifeboat and Killybegs Coastguard assist broken down vessel

Marine Emergency Services in South Donegal were dispatched yesterday afternoon to help a rib with four persons on board which had broken down off Malinbeg, close to Rathlin O’Beirne Island.

The alarm was raised around 3:45pm by a person on the land who called the Coast Guard at Malin Head. The Bundoran lifeboat and Killybegs Coastguard were both tasked to respond.

The Killybegs Coast Guard vessel, accompanied by the Bundoran Lifeboat, took the rib with its four crew members under tow to Teelin Harbour.

Picture – Laura Mc Nulty/Bundoran RNLI