West Tyrone MLA to challenge new Fine Gael leader on A5 commitment

A West Tyrone MLA has vowed to challenge the new Fine Gael leader on their commitment to the A5.

Leo Varadkar, while Transport Minister announced in 2011 that the Irish Government committed to jointly co-fund the construction of the A5 which is due to commence this coming autumn.

West Tyrone MLA Barry McElduff says if he is elected as a member of UK Parliament he will ensure the financial commitment made by the Irish Government is honoured.

However, this week Leo Varadkar did suggest if he were to become party leader, the A5 would be included on his agenda, a statement welcomed by the West Tyrone MLA: