logo



West Tyrone MLA to challenge new Fine Gael leader on A5 commitment

28 May 2017
by News Highland

A West Tyrone MLA has vowed to challenge the new Fine Gael leader on their commitment to the A5.

Leo Varadkar, while Transport Minister announced in 2011 that the Irish Government committed to jointly co-fund the construction of the A5 which is due to commence this coming autumn.

West Tyrone MLA Barry McElduff says if he is elected as a member of UK Parliament he will ensure the financial commitment made by the Irish Government is honoured.

However, this week Leo Varadkar did suggest if he were to become party leader, the A5 would be included on his agenda, a statement welcomed by the West Tyrone MLA:

More News

Donegal Deputy calls on funding to be made available for repair work at Kilmacrennan Abbey Cemetery

0
A Donegal Deputy has called on funding to be made available to carry out critical repairs to Kilmacrennan Abbey Cemetery amid health and safety concerns. Donegal Deputy Pat the Cop[...]
28 May 2017

West Tyrone MLA to challenge new Fine Gael leader on A5 commitment

0
A West Tyrone MLA has vowed to challenge the new Fine Gael leader on their commitment to the A5. Leo Varadkar, while Transport Minister announced in 2011 that the Irish Government [...]
28 May 2017

Warning for Three customers

0
A warning has been issued to Three customers to be vigilant and check if they have been subjected to ‘outrageous’ charges. Minister Joe McHugh issued the warning after [...]
28 May 2017

Operation Slowdown records 226 motorists driving over the speed limit

0
Gardaí caught 226 speeders during their annual Operation Slowdown. Officers checked the speed of almost 135 thousand vehicles over the 24 hours of the operation, which finished thi[...]
27 May 2017

Emergency First Response groups to benefit from more than €174,000 in funding

0
Emergency First Response Groups in Donegal are to benefit from funding announced by Minister for Regional Economic Development, Michael Ring. €1.2 million has been approved for a r[...]
27 May 2017

Warning to take care on roads as weather breaks

0
After two days of sunshine, Met Éireann has issued severe weather weather warnings for today. There is heavy rain and thunder forecast for many areas – which is expected to m[...]
27 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit