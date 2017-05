Mickey Harte was happy with his side’s win today over Derry, but feels they have work to do before they play Donegal in the Ulster Championship Semi-Final.

Harte feels that his side wasted chances that they won’t have against Donegal, they have to be more consistent in front of the posts. He knows it is good to be through to the next round, but also knows that Donegal will be a stern test for his side.

The Tyrone manager spoke after Sunday’s game…