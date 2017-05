Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin is the winner of this year’s Giro D’Italia.

He claimed first place in the one-hundredth edition of the race – finishing ahead of Colombia’s Nairo Quintana in the overall standings.

Philip Deignan, riding for Team Sky, finished 37th on General Classification.

The Letterkenny man had a solid grand tour helping his teammate Mikel Landa to the King of the Mountains title.