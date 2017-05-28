Murphy and McGee pick up injuries in club action

Michael Murphy and Neil McGee are injury concerns for Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher ahead of the Ulster Semi Final against Tyrone in three weeks time.

Both players had to leave the pitch during the Glenswilly Gaobh Dobhair All County League clash on Sunday at Pairc Naomh Columba.

Murphy took a knock to the knee as he went to challenge for the ball with Jamie Reynolds.

Just 17 minutes into the game the Donegal Captain was helped off the field by two Glenswilly backroom members.

A further worry for the Donegal management is Neil McGee.

The full back was taken off early in the second half with a back injury.

Both players will be assessed in the coming days