James Gullen wins An Post Ras

The rain stayed away on the final day of An Post Rás 2017 as JLT Condor’s James Gullen secured the general classification.

Despite no stage wins, Gullen was very consistent throughout the week, securing the yellow jersey on stage five and defending it right up to the final stage.

Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz was the stage eight winner in Skerries, giving the An Post Chain Reaction team their third stage win of the week. The 22-year-old from Poland added the stage win to his King of the Mountains jersey.

Donegal’s Ronan McLaughlin helped his team Aqua Blue Sport of Cork to third in the overall county standings.

Omagh Wheelers finished 7th in the county, Donegal’s Darragh McCarter is a member of the Tyrone team.

Donegal Voodoo Performance finished 13th, the team included Letterkenny man Sean McFadden.

Paul, the second McCarter rider is with the Derry EJB car sales team, they finished 18th.

The ceremonial finish saw the presentation of the overall winners from the week. Daan Meijers (Netherlands Delta Cycling Rotterdam) won the points classification, Michael O’Loughlin (Britain Team Wiggins) won Under 23 Rider whilst Daire Feeley (Galway Team iTap) took Irish County Rider. The final stage winner, Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (An Post Chain Reaction) was crowned King of the Mountains. Netherlands Delta Cycling Rotterdam were overall team winners whilst Cork Strata3/VeloRevolution were best of the county teams.