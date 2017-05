Inishowen League lost out to Clare League in the Oscar Traynor Inter League Trophy Final on Sunday, one goal to nil.

It was a good game which had chances for both sides, but it was a great strike from Clare’s international player Eoin Hayes that proved the difference in today’s final.

Terence Hegarty spoke to Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport to give a full time report…

Inishowen joint-manager Diarmaid O’Brien gave his thoughts on the Final on Sunday Sport…