Donegal GAA Results – Sunday 28th May

28 May 2017
by admin

 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Burt 0-14 V 0-14 Killybegs

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B

Burt 2-07 V 2-10 Killybegs

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Glenswilly 2-13 V 0-22 Gaoth Dobhair

Bundoran 0-08 V 7-10 St Michael’s

Kilcar1-18  V 0-12 Milford

St Eunan’s V Naomh Conaill

Fri, 26 May,

Dungloe 2-12 v 1-13 St Michaels – Played Friday

 

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 3-14 V 3-08 Buncrana

Cloughaneely 0-17 V 1-06 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Ardara 3-10 V 0-13 Termon

Naomh Columba 1-08 V 2-12 Glenfin

 

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sun, 28 May,

Naomh Bríd 1-08 V 5-07 Moville

Fri, 26 May,

Naomh Brid 1-17 v 4-7 Red Hughs

 

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 27 May,

Convoy 3-08 V 2-07 Carndonagh

Robert Emmets 0-09 V 0-14 Naomh Colmcille

Fri, 26 May,

Naomh Pádraig Muff 0-07 V 0-15 Na Rossa

 

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 27 May,

Glenswilly 0-09 V 0-10 Pettigo

 

More Sport

Philip Deignan finishes 37th in Giro

0
Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin is the winner of this year’s Giro D’Italia. He claimed first place in the one-hundredth edition of the race – finishing ahead of Colomb[...]
28 May 2017

Murphy and McGee pick up injuries in club action

0
Michael Murphy and Neil McGee are injury concerns for Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher ahead of the Ulster Semi Final against Tyrone in three weeks time. Both players had to leave th[...]
28 May 2017

Tyrone have work to do before Donegal – Mickey Harte

0
  Mickey Harte was happy with his side’s win today over Derry, but feels they have work to do before they play Donegal in the Ulster Championship Semi-Final. Harte feels[...]
28 May 2017

James Gullen wins An Post Ras

0
The rain stayed away on the final day of An Post Rás 2017 as JLT Condor’s James Gullen secured the general classification. Despite no stage wins, Gullen was very consistent through[...]
28 May 2017

Declan Boyle wins the 2017 Cavan Rally

0
Declan Boyle along with his cousin Brian Boyle have won the 2017 Cavan Rally. They finished 32.1 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals, Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy. Declan last[...]
28 May 2017

Inishowen League lose out in Oscar Traynor Trophy Final

0
Inishowen League lost out to Clare League in the Oscar Traynor Inter League Trophy Final on Sunday, one goal to nil. It was a good game which had chances for both sides, but it was[...]
28 May 2017

