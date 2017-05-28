Donegal Deputy calls on funding to be made available for repair work at Kilmacrennan Abbey Cemetery

A Donegal Deputy has called on funding to be made available to carry out critical repairs to Kilmacrennan Abbey Cemetery amid health and safety concerns.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has called on Minister Heather Humphrey to release the adequate funding as a subsiding wall has made the area unsafe for the public to enter.

The calls come following the announcement of over €80,000 in funding being awarded to 18 heritage initiatives across Donegal.

Deputy Gallagher says families have been directly affected by the closure of the cemetery: