Derry Minors see off Tyrone by 1 point in Ulster Championship

The Derry minor footballers defeated Tyrone on Sunday afternoon by a single point in Celtic Park. It was a tense affair that ended 0-18 to 1-14 in favour of Damian McErlain’s side.

Tyrone were leading in the early stages of the match and kept that lead up until half-time, where they led 0-09 to 0-06. In the second half, Derry upped the ante and scored 12 points to Tyrone’s 1-05. It was a penalty in injury time that gave Tyrone their goal, but Derry held on for the one point win.

McErlain gave his reaction after the match…