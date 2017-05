Declan Boyle along with his cousin Brian Boyle have won the 2017 Cavan Rally. They finished 32.1 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals, Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy.

Declan last won in Cavan in 2013, and was very happy to have his car performing as normal. The Boyles are now looking ahead to Limerick next weekend and then hopefully the Donegal Rally after that.

Sean McCaffrey was on the finish ramp and spoke to the top 5 finishers, starting with the winner, Declan Boyle…