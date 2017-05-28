logo



Burt and Killybegs draw in last of round 1 group games in Donegal SFC

28 May 2017
by News Highland

Burt and Killybegs finished with 14 points apiece in the final group game of the first round in the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Killybegs led by 2 points at halftime with a scoreline of 0-07 v 0-05. It was a tight second half with the teams trading scores, and neither team were able to break away. Burt were able to bring it back to lead the game at the end of the 60 minutes, but a Hugh McFadden free kick deep into injury time brought Killybegs level at the end.

Tom Comack got the reaction from both camps, speaking with Burt midfielder Ciaran Dowds, but first to Killybegs assistant manager Kevin Martin…

Ciaran Dowds:

