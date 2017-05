After two days of sunshine, Met Éireann has issued severe weather weather warnings for today.

There is heavy rain and thunder forecast for many areas – which is expected to make driving conditions extremely dangerous.

The RSA says roads are most slippery when the weather breaks after a long dry spell – and greasy surfaces will increase stopping distances and risk of skids.

Roisin Nestor is from AA Roadwatch and has this advice for people taking to the roads today: