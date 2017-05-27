Sean McCrudden on the Gartan Challenge Adventure Race 2017

The third annual Gartan Challenge Adventure Race will take place on Saturday the 3rd of June with Registration from 7.30am onwards with an 8am start at Gartan OETC.

The event runs in conjunction with Kilmacrennan Community Development Group. The race can be done either individually or as part of a team with two excellent testing courses for both novices and a more challenging race.

The long course which has a total distance of 46km has a cost of €45 per person or €80 per team. The short course which is 30km, is €35 per person.

The courses take in the magnificent settings of Gartan Lough in what is sure to be an action packed and adventurous event.

Sean McCrudden was on Saturday Sport to give Oisin Kelly all the information on the event…