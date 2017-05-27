logo



Relay for Life Donegal to donate funds raised to LUH research project

27 May 2017
by News Highland

Funds raised by Relay for Life Donegal will this year go towards a research project at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Organisers of the event hope to exceed last years total raised and reach their target of €100,000.

Events kick off this evening at 5pm, running for a 24 hour period.

Chairperson of Relay for Life Donegal, Robert O’Connor says they have committed to donating the €100,000 to the research project and he has every confidence in the people of Donegal that they can succeed in doing so:

More News

Operation Slowdown records 226 motorists driving over the speed limit

0
Gardaí caught 226 speeders during their annual Operation Slowdown. Officers checked the speed of almost 135 thousand vehicles over the 24 hours of the operation, which finished thi[...]
27 May 2017

Emergency First Response groups to benefit from more than €174,000 in funding

0
Emergency First Response Groups in Donegal are to benefit from funding announced by Minister for Regional Economic Development, Michael Ring. €1.2 million has been approved for a r[...]
27 May 2017

Warning to take care on roads as weather breaks

0
After two days of sunshine, Met Éireann has issued severe weather weather warnings for today. There is heavy rain and thunder forecast for many areas – which is expected to m[...]
27 May 2017

Relay for Life Donegal to donate funds raised to LUH research project

0
Funds raised by Relay for Life Donegal will this year go towards a research project at Letterkenny University Hospital. Organisers of the event hope to exceed last years total rais[...]
27 May 2017

PSNI investigating possible child approach in Omagh

0
Police in Omagh are investigating a report of a possible child approach. It was reported yesterday that in the Strathroy area of Omagh a man driving a silver saloon type car is bel[...]
27 May 2017

Donegal Donkey Sanctuary on track to reach its fundraising target

0
The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe has almost reached its fundraising target of €50,000 to save it from closure. Due to what was described as a financial crisis, the owners of [...]
27 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit