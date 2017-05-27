Relay for Life Donegal to donate funds raised to LUH research project

Funds raised by Relay for Life Donegal will this year go towards a research project at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Organisers of the event hope to exceed last years total raised and reach their target of €100,000.

Events kick off this evening at 5pm, running for a 24 hour period.

Chairperson of Relay for Life Donegal, Robert O’Connor says they have committed to donating the €100,000 to the research project and he has every confidence in the people of Donegal that they can succeed in doing so: