Operation Slowdown records 226 motorists driving over the speed limit

Gardaí caught 226 speeders during their annual Operation Slowdown.

Officers checked the speed of almost 135 thousand vehicles over the 24 hours of the operation, which finished this morning.

They are highlighting some of the worst offenders including a driver who was doing 100 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre zone in Youngstown, Co Kildare.

In Sligo a driver was detected doing 121 km/h in a 100 kilometre zone on the N15 at Mount Temple, Grange.

The fastest driver detected in Longford doing 125 in a 100 kilometre zone on the N4 at Lackan.