Michael Funston finishes with a win in Finn Park

Michael Funston was delighted to win his final home game for Finn Harps against Limerick on Friday night.

Funston has played over 300 games and scored 30 plus goals for the Ballybofey side. Funston made his debut in 2004 and apart from a short period in the the Irish League with Dungannon, has been in a Harps jersey for 12 years.

His final game for the club will be Friday week 2nd June away to Sligo at the Showgrounds. After Friday night’s match, he gave Diarmaid Doherty his thoughts on his final home game…