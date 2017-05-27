James Gullen leads Rás into final day / Donegal safely make Ardee

Daan Meijers won today’s stage 7 of the An Post Rás from Donegal Town to Ardee.

The Delta Cyling Rotterdam rider was followed home by team mate Jan Van Schip in second.

Regan Gough came home in third for The An Post Chain Reaction Team.

In the overall classification, James Gullen of Britain’s JLT Condor team leads Delta Cycling’s Ike Groen by one minute and five seconds.

Cameron Meyer of the Australian National Team then completes the top three, another minute and a half behind Groen.

Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Ireland An Post Chain Reaction) and retains the King of the Mountains jersey. Daire Feeley (Galway Team iTap) remains the best of the county riders and tops the county rider table while Michael O’Loughlin (Britain Team Wiggins) heads the Under 23 table.

Donegal’s Ronan McLaughlin sit’s 39th in overall General Classification.

His team, Aqua Blue Sport of Cork remain third in the overall county standings.

Omagh Wheelers are up one place to 7th in the county, Donegal’s Darragh McCarter is a member of the Tyrone team.

Donegal Voodoo Performance have dropped to 13th, Letterkenny man Sean McFadden came through unscathed today.

Paul, the second McCarter riders is with the Derry EJB car sales team, they dropped two places to 18th.