Inishowen, having won the cup in the first in 2015 face the current holders Clare in Maginn Park at 12 noon on Sunday 28th May 2017.

Clare, who have two players in the Republic of Ireland regions cup squad who qualified for the European finals, will provide a tough test for the Inishowen side.

Inishowen Manager Diarmaid O’Brien is spoke to Oisin Kelly on Saturday Sport to look ahead to Sunday’s final…