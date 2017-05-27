logo



€82,200 in funding awarded to 18 heritage initiatives in Donegal

27 May 2017
by News Highland

The Heritage Council has awarded €82,200 in funding for eighteen heritage initiatives in County Donegal to groups and individuals throughout the county.

The Community Heritage Grants Scheme supports projects that promote conservation, appreciation and enjoyment of our built, cultural and natural heritage.

 

Under the Community Heritage Grants Scheme, The Heritage Council awarded funding for conservation works to Templecrone Church by the Maghery Heritage Group, St. Catherine’s Church by Killybegs History & Heritage Committee, Rathmullan Abbey by Donegal County Council, St. Columba’s Church in Straid by the St. Columba’s Conservation Group, the Pilot’s Cottage in Dundoan by Eddie Kelly and Kilbarron Castle by the Kilbarron Castle Conservation Group.

St. John’s Church of Ireland in Stranorlar received funding for the restoration of some of its cast-iron windows.

Forbairt Dhún Lúiche received funding for the conservation, interpretation and promotion of Sraith na Cille archaeological site in Dunlewey while the Sligo Institute of Technology in association with the Direct Heritage Group will be continuing its conservation efforts at the archaeological complex at Disert in the Bluestack mountains.

