The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary in Raphoe has almost reached its fundraising target of €50,000 to save it from closure.

Due to what was described as a financial crisis, the owners of the sanctuary made an emotional plea to the public for help with a gofundme page set up for people to contribute.

The sanctuary, which is the home of more than 70 donkeys opened in 2006 and has since re-homed over 600 animals.

Owner Danny Curran says they are overwhelmed with the response so far: