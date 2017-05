Ollie Horgan was pleased to see a return of a ‘doggedness’ to his Finn Harps side that he feels was lacking earlier on in the season.

With Harps’ win over Limerick last night, it shows a big improvement in the side with two wins in a row. Horgan mentioned that his side seemed to tire on the hour mark, which let Limerick back into the game, but they held on for the win.

After Friday night’s match, Diarmaid Doherty spoke to Ollie Horgan and got his reaction…