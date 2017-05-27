logo



Derry v Tyrone Ulster Minor Championship Preview: Minor managers

27 May 2017
by admin

Derry take on Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final in Celtic Park on Sunday at 12pm.

These teams played in the Ulster Minor League Playoff Cup Final in April, where Tyrone ran out three point winners. These teams faced each other at this stage in the championship last year, where Derry left Celtic Park with an 8 point win.

The winners of Sunday’s game will play Antrim in the semi-final.

Tom Comack looked ahead to this match with both managers, first Derry manager Damian McErlain…

Tom also spoke to Tyrone joint manager Iggy Gallagher…

 

 

More Sport

Manus Kelly speaks on Donal Barrett’s return to defend Donegal title

0
It has been confirmed this weekend that Donal Barrett will be coming out of retirement to navigate for Manus Kelly as they look to defend their Donegal International Rally title. T[...]
27 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Ulster Minor Championship Preview: Minor managers

0
Derry take on Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final in Celtic Park on Sunday at 12pm. These teams played in the Ulster Minor League Playoff Cup Final in Ap[...]
27 May 2017

Inishowen manager Diarmaid O’Brien on preparing for Oscar Traynor Final

0
Inishowen, having won the cup in the first in 2015 face the current holders Clare in Maginn Park at 12 noon on Sunday 28th May 2017. Clare, who have two players in the Republic of [...]
27 May 2017

Limerick FC manager Neil McDonald unhappy with poor performance against Harps

0
Limerick FC’s boss Neil McDonald was unhappy with a poor first half performance from his side against Finn Harps on Friday evening in Finn Park. McDonald feels that his side [...]
27 May 2017

Michael Funston finishes with a win in Finn Park

0
Michael Funston was delighted to win his final home game for Finn Harps against Limerick on Friday night. Funston has played over 300 games and scored 30 plus goals for the Ballybo[...]
27 May 2017

‘Difficult to beat’ mentality returns to Harps – Horgan

0
Ollie Horgan was pleased to see a return of a ‘doggedness’ to his Finn Harps side that he feels was lacking earlier on in the season. With Harps’ win over Limeric[...]
27 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit