Derry v Tyrone Ulster Minor Championship Preview: Minor managers

Derry take on Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final in Celtic Park on Sunday at 12pm.

These teams played in the Ulster Minor League Playoff Cup Final in April, where Tyrone ran out three point winners. These teams faced each other at this stage in the championship last year, where Derry left Celtic Park with an 8 point win.

The winners of Sunday’s game will play Antrim in the semi-final.

Tom Comack looked ahead to this match with both managers, first Derry manager Damian McErlain…

Tom also spoke to Tyrone joint manager Iggy Gallagher…