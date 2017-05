Derry Manager Damian Barton has handed three players their senior championship debuts in Sunday’s game with Tyrone at Celtic Park.

Danny Tallon, Niall Keenan and Keeper Ben McKinless will line out from the whistle.

Neil Forester and James Kielt miss out through injury and suspension.

Speaking with Alan Gunn, Derry Manager Damian Barton knows its been a difficult year and the biggest test of the lot will be on Sunday…