You’re Having A Laugh – The Wrong Answers

26 May 2017
by admin

 

Tune into Lee Gooch’s Drivetime  from 3.30pm Monday to Friday  for ‘You’re Having A Laugh’. Below is the list of wrong answers.

Greg Hughes

Eddie Murphy

Graham Norton

Scott Brown

Gavin Duffy

Terry Wogan

Rory Mc Elroy

Alex Baldwin

Michael Flatley

Shaun Doherty

Richard Gere

Jim Carey

Simon Cowell

Christopher Walken

Matt Leblanc

Teddy Sherham

Samuel L Jackson

Rubert Everett

Aidan Quinn

Pierce Brosnan

Paul Brennan (Fair City)

Fergal Darcy

Nicky Byrne

Brendan Frazer

Barrack Obama

Chris Ashmore

Side Joe Bob ( Simsons)

Gordon Ramsey

Ricky Jervais

Prince Charles

Enda Kenny

James Gordon

Jamie Dornan

Brendan O Conor

John Travolta

Will Smith

Benedict Cumberbatch

Frank Kelly

Conal Gallen

Ray Darcy

Derek Mooney

Ryan Tubridy

Graham Norton

Gay Byrne

Des Cathal

Brendan Grace

John Giles

Dermot Bannon

David Schwimmer

Steven Fry

Roy Keene

Kevin Dondon

Russell Crowe

Joe Duffy

Bradley Cooper

John Travolta

Mr Bean

Denzel Washington

Ed Sheerin

