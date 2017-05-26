logo



‘Significant interest’ in Cuan na Rí resort with a 2.6 million euro guide price

26 May 2017
by News Highland

The Cuan na Rí resort in Donegal has been put on the market for a guide price of €2.6m.

Cushman & Wakefield are handling the sale of the oceanfront resort close to Carrigart and Downings over looking Sheephaven bay.

The property, which sits on the Wild Atlantic Way, comprises 27 holiday villas with an oceanfront bar, restaurant and function room, all of which are contained on a site that extends over 186 acres.

The development’s 27 holiday villas are described as being in all in turn-key condition, fully fitted out and decorated to a very high standard, finished with Donegal Quartzite Stone.

Each villa has a private deck/patio with a vaulted dining area.

The restaurant, bar and function room has been in operation since the summer of 2015.

A spokesperson from Cushman & Wakefield has told Highland Radio News that there has already been a lot of interest in the property.

