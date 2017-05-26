‘Our Voice Their Future’ NW protest at lack of children’s services

Parents in Donegal affiliated to the group “Our Voice, Their Future” will join colleagues from elsewhere in the North West to protest outside Markievicz House in Sligo today at what they say is a lack of children’s services.

The group says the HSE is not providing adequate child psychiatryy and mental health services, and there is also a lack of speech and occupational therapy for children.

Spokesperson Yvonne Rainey says if these interventions are not available for children, it stores up serious problems for the future……….