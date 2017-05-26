logo



James Gullen stays out in front as Rás concludes its Donegal’s stay

26 May 2017
by admin

James Gullen, Britain JLT Condor retains the Post Parcel Yellow ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

James Gullen has retained the leaders Yellow Jersey after today’s sixth stage of the An Post Rás from Dungloe to Donegal Town.

The JLT Condor rider leads field by 1min 05secs from Dutch rider Ike Groen.

In final day of action in the county, Yannis Yssaad from the French Armee De Terre team won the 132k stage in a sprint finish but the hills of Donegal proved testing once again as the field was blown apart.

Donegal’s Ronan McLaughlin sit’s 33rd in overall General Classification with two stages to go.

His team, Cork Aqua Blue Sport lost time today and dropped from first to third in the overall county standings.

Omagh Wheelers drop one place to eighth in the county, Donegal’s Darragh McCarter is a member of the Tyrone team.

Donegal Voodoo Performance stay 11th, Letterkenny man Sean McFadden came through unscathed today.

Paul, the second McCarter riders is with the Derry EJB team, They also dropped a place to 16th.

Saturday’s stage leaves Donegal Town and heads for Ardee, the penultimate run through Counties Fermanagh, Monaghan and Cavan.

