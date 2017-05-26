logo



It’s the final day in the hills for An Post Rás

26 May 2017
by admin

James Gullen, Britain JLT Condor takes the Post Parcel Yellow jersey presented by Paul Herrity, Delivery services Manager Leaseplan Letterkenny and Miss An Post Ras Dungloe, Eva Ni Dhoibhlinn
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Today’s Stage 6 of the An Post Rás will see the riders finish their time in Donegal with a 132kilometre trek from Dungloe to Donegal Town.

New Zealand rider Regan Gough won Thursday’s fifth stage of the An Post Ras from Buncrana into Dungloe. while JLT Condor’s James Gullen claimed the leader’s yellow jersey.

It’s going to be another grueling day in the saddle with the category one climb at Glengesh at the 60k mark.

Rás Organiser Tony Campbell says today could play a big part in who wins…

 

Stage 6, Friday May 26th: Dungloe to Donegal (132.1kilometres)

Kms Location Time
0.0 Dungloe 11:00
17.5 Loughnambraddan Category 3 KOM 11:26
31.0 Glenties 11:46
42.0 Clooney 12:03
43.4 Naran 12:05
51.5 Ardara 12:17
55.9 An Gaeltacht 12:23
60.5 Glengesh Pass Category 1 KOM 12:30
72.8 Altclogh Climb Category 3 KOM 12:49
77.1 Glencolmcille 12:55
80.6 Meenavaghran Category 2 KOM 13:00
87.0 Carrick 13:10
89.3 Cashling Category 3 KOM 13:13
90.9 Kilcar 13:16
95.0 Kilcar Category 3 KOM 13:22
102.8 Killybegs 13:34
111.8 Bruckless 13:47
114.2 Dunkineely 13:51
114.5 Dunkineely An Post Prime 13:51
124.0 Drumbeagh Category 3 KOM 14:06
130.8 Co. Donegal 14:16
132.1 Donegal Town 14:18

 

