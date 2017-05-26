It’s the final day in the hills for An Post Rás

Today’s Stage 6 of the An Post Rás will see the riders finish their time in Donegal with a 132kilometre trek from Dungloe to Donegal Town.

New Zealand rider Regan Gough won Thursday’s fifth stage of the An Post Ras from Buncrana into Dungloe. while JLT Condor’s James Gullen claimed the leader’s yellow jersey.

It’s going to be another grueling day in the saddle with the category one climb at Glengesh at the 60k mark.

Rás Organiser Tony Campbell says today could play a big part in who wins…

Stage 6, Friday May 26th: Dungloe to Donegal (132.1kilometres)