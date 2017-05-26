logo



Finn Harps win again

26 May 2017
by admin

Ciaran O’Connor

Finn Harps climbed four places up to eighth in the Premier Division after they held out for victory against Limerick in Ballybofey on Friday night.

Finn Harps . . . 3
Limerick FC . . . 2

The home side had to endure a nervy ending when Limerick substitute Paul O’Connor fired home their second goal on 86 minutes.

Harps then had Danny Morrissey red carded following a late tackle on O’Connor in injury time.

But the home side managed to hold out to gain another valuable win.

Ciaran O’Connor had give Harps the lead on seven minutes but Lee J Lynch scored a fortuitous equaliser for the visitors within a minute – his free kick deceiving everyone and curling inside the post.

Harps hit the front again on 22 when Morrissey turned home Caolan McAleer’s fantastic volleyed cross from the right.
McAleer then curled home the third on 40 and Harps looked well set to take the points.

But Limerick dug deep and their second half pressure saw them eventually force a second through O’Connor. However, it wasn’t enough to deny Ollie Horgan’s men the victory

