Failte Ireland say Brexit is impacting on UK visitor numbers

There are less tourists traveling to Ireland from the UK this year, according to figures released from the CSO.

According to the research – those coming from mainland Europe are on the rise, in comparison to the same time last year.

However a strong domestic market in Britain and the uncertainty of Brexit has seen less people from the UK choose Ireland as their holiday destination.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, says the latest figures aren’t a surprise………

Meanwhile, the figures for February to April this year show growth of almost 26% in visitor numbers from North America, representing an extra 73,100 people.

Failte Ireland say the North American market is being prioritised this year, with a group of American travel professionals visiting Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way this week.

The group visited Glenveagh National Park and a number of other attractions.