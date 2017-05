Emergency services attended the scene of a crash near Kilmacrennan.

The crash happened earlier this afternoon in the Blue Banks area on the main Letterkenny – Kilmacrennan road.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Local Councillor Micheal McBride says the area in which the crash happened is a notorious black spot.

While funding for upgraded works to the stretch of road has been earmarked, he is calling for work to begin as quickly as possible: