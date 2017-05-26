Cope says Donegal ambulance service is being neglected

Concern has been raised at the current levels of resourcing and funding of the Donegal Ambulance service.

It follows information received by Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher which reveals that there are currently 16 day ambulances and 12 night ambulance on call in Donegal.

This equates to 16% less coverage than what was available in 2008 and 2012 despite growth in activity levels of late.

Deputy Gallagher says this is further proof that the current Government is neglecting Donegal and rural Ireland…………….