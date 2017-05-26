logo



Chairman calling on supporters to get behind Horgan’s Harps

26 May 2017
by admin

Finn Harps Chairman Sean Quinn is calling on supporters across Donegal and the Northwest to come out and get behind Ollie Horgan’s side for tonight’s hugely important League of Ireland Premier Division game against Limerick F.C. in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00).

After the excellent win over St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday, Quinn says Harps now need to bag another three points tonight ahead of the short trip to take on Sligo Rovers in the last the match before the pre-season break.

“This is a very big game for Ollie [Horgan], the players and everyone at Finn Harps. A big crowd backing them against Limerick is really needed. Despite where we are at in the table, the manager and the squad have kept working very hard to turns things around. Thankfully we got the three points against Pat’s on Monday night, but we need to keep that momentum going with a win over Limerick at Finn Park tonight. That is not going to be easy because they are coming here with a new manager and are still in with a chance of challenging for European football. We want to keep Premier Division football in Donegal, but we need the backing of our supporters coming through the turnstiles to do that. So I’m appealing to fans from all parts of the county to come out and get behind Ollie’s side tonight in Ballybofey because they really deserve it” Quinn said.

As for all home league games, tickets are available around the county at the following outlets: Michael Murphy Sports, Letterkenny, Balor Theatre, Ballybofey, Kernans, Newtown, The Coachhouse, Donegal Town, McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford, Macs Newsagents, Buncrana.

