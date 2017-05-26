Call for improved footpaths in Lismonaghan

Following confirmed that funding has been earmarked for public lighting in the Lismonaghan area of Letterkenny, a local councillor says more needs to be done to make the area safe for pedestrians.

Concern had been raised that the lack of public lighting in the area poses a real health and safety hazard particularly during the winter months.

The lighting issue is now being addressed, but Councillor Dessie Shiels says while it’s welcomes news, the area still lacks adequate footpaths and that’s something that also needs to be addressed…………….