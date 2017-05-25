The Netflix obsession continues.

Docu-series The Keepers has been hailed the new Making a Murderer and House of Cards returns for a fifth season on 30th May, so it’s safe to say that the streaming site is as big as it was when first introduced.

Newly released data collated by High Speed Internet.com shows the most popular Netflix shows in 91 countries, with Black Mirror coming up trumps in Ireland.

Shameless is biggest in the United States, Call the Midwife is what people are into in the United Kingdom while New Girl takes the top spot in Belgium, South Africa and Pakistan.

The number one show overall is Sherlock and you can see the findings in full here.