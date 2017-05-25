Of course, Netflix shows differ depending on what country you’re viewing in so what’s available for one viewer won’t be available for another.
To put together the information, the researchers looked at the Netflix titles available in each country and then used Google Trends data to show the most searched titles overall.
Neflix has 70.5 million subscribers globally with 53 percent of this figure based in the US. The other 57 percent of viewers can be found in Ireland (we do love it), Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, the UK, Denmark, and Norway.