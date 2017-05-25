Tough day ahead for Rás riders on the longest day of the race

Today’s Stage 5 of the An Post Rás is the longest of the race.

Ahead of the day’s action, Matthew Teggart of the An Post Chain Reaction Team holds the leaders yellow jersey. Ronan McLaughlin’s Cork Aqua Blue Team lead the county category while Donegal Voodoo Performance are 10th, jumping three places in the county section.

It’s the second full day of action in Donegal with the riders tackling 181 kilometres from Buncrana to Dungloe.

Leaving Inishowen they will make their way to Letterkenny, Ramelton, into Fanad, across the bridge to Carrigart, Cresslough, Dunfanaghy, Gweedore, Annagry and then the finish on the Main Street in Dungloe at around 3.30pm.

Rás Organiser Tony Campbell says today’s stage will be hard on the riders…

Get behind the 2017 An Post Rás and experience the big race atmosphere, Join the Highland Radio Outside Broadcast team at the end of Stage Five in Dungloe on Thursday 25th May.

Stage 5, Thursday May 25th: Buncrana to Dungloe (181.2 kilometres)