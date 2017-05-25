logo



Tough day ahead for Rás riders on the longest day of the race

25 May 2017
by admin

An Post Chain Reaction’s Matthew Teggert, winner of the Post Parcels Yellow Jersey receiving it from Gavin McDaid, acting Miss An Post Ras Niamh McDaid
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Today’s Stage 5 of the An Post Rás is the longest of the race.

Ahead of the day’s action, Matthew Teggart of the An Post Chain Reaction Team holds the leaders yellow jersey. Ronan McLaughlin’s Cork Aqua Blue Team lead the county category while Donegal Voodoo Performance are 10th, jumping three places in the county section.

It’s the second full day of action in Donegal with the riders tackling 181 kilometres from Buncrana to Dungloe.

Leaving Inishowen they will make their way to Letterkenny, Ramelton, into Fanad, across the bridge to Carrigart, Cresslough, Dunfanaghy, Gweedore, Annagry and then the finish on the Main Street in Dungloe at around 3.30pm.

Rás Organiser Tony Campbell says today’s stage will be hard on the riders…

Get behind the 2017 An Post Rás and experience the big race atmosphere, Join the Highland Radio Outside Broadcast team at the end of  Stage Five in Dungloe on Thursday 25th May. 

Stage 5, Thursday May 25th: Buncrana to Dungloe (181.2 kilometres)

Kms Location Time
0.0 Buncrana 11:00
7.4 Tooban 11:11
9.5 Burnfoot 11:14
12.1 Entering Bridgend 11:18
14.7 Burt 11:22
50.3 Ramelton 12:15
61.1 Rathmullen 12:31
69.7 Anny Far and Near/Carnagarrow KOM Category 3 12:44
72.9 Fanad 12:49
75.0 Ballymastocker Strand Category 3 KOM 12:52
89.4 Fan an Bhualtaigh 13:14
91.5 Tulaigh na Dala 13:17
96.5 Leat Beg 13:24
100.5 Carraig Airt 13:30
112.9 Creeslough 13:49
120.5 Portnablagh 14:00
122.9 Dunfanaghy 14:04
124.0 Dunfanagy An Post Prime 14:06
130.4 Ballyboe 14:15
135.1 An Fál Carrach. 14:22
136.0 Falcarragh An Post Prime 14:24
138.8 Gort na Choirce 14:28
149.4 Min Na Cuinge 14:44
151.5 Gweedore 14:47
155.5 Croithlí 14:53
160.0 Anagaire 15:00
165.2 Mullaghduff 15:07
167.2 Kincasslagh/Cionn Caslach 15:10
181.2 Dungloe 15:31

More Sport

Tough day ahead for Rás riders on the longest day of the race

0
Today’s Stage 5 of the An Post Rás is the longest of the race. Ahead of the day’s action, Matthew Teggart of the An Post Chain Reaction Team holds the leaders yellow je[...]
25 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Ulster Championship Preview: Enda Lynn

0
Derry and Tyrone are expected to name their starting line ups for Sunday’s Ulster Championship quarter final tonight. Derry go into the game as underdogs, given their relegation in[...]
25 May 2017

Derry v Tyrone Ulster Championship Preview: Peter Harte

0
Tyrone have a number of injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s game. Cathal McCarron and Justin McMahon are rated doubtful because of hamstring and quad injuries. Tyrone spent a weekend[...]
25 May 2017

Rás Stage Four: Reaction from finish in Buncrana

0
Aussie rider Michael Storer has claimed today’s fourth stage of the An Post Rás into Buncrana. Yesterday’s stage winner, Matthew Teggart of the An Post Chain Reaction t[...]
24 May 2017

Aussie Storer storms to victory in Buncrana as Irishman Teggart becomes new race leader

0
Michael Storer of the Australia National Team took an emphatic solo victory on stage four of An Post Rás into Buncrana today. Storer crossed the line one minute and fifty five seco[...]
24 May 2017

Big day of Primary Schools Athletics at Finn Valley

0
The Primary Schools Athletics Finals took place today in glorious sunshine at Finn Valley AC. The Finn Valley AC organisers were delighted to welcome European 400m double champion [...]
24 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit