Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 23/5/17

25 May 2017
by admin

Ceol traidisiúnta le Michelle, Caoimhe agus Sarah faoi stiúir Trudy Ní Dhómhnaill.

Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 23/5/17

Ceol traidisiúnta le Michelle, Caoimhe agus Sarah faoi stiúir Trudy Ní Dhómhnaill.
25 May 2017

You might be surprised by the most popular Netflix show in Ireland

The Netflix obsession continues. Docu-series The Keepers has been hailed the new Making a Murderer and House of Cards returns for a fifth season on 30th May, so it's safe to
25 May 2017

Man arrested inside Sandra Bullock’s home convicted of stalking

  A man who broke into Sandra Bullock's home in 2014 and forced the Oscar-winning actress to hide in her closet while calling police has been sentenced to continued mental hea
25 May 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Wednesday’s show

Listen back to Wednesday's  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page
24 May 2017

James Bond actor Roger Moore dies aged 89 after ‘short but brave battle with cancer’

Legendary James Bond actor has passed away in Switzerland following a "short but brave battle with cancer", his family announced this afternoon. Moore's family re
24 May 2017

Reese Witherspoon Surprises Students Living In Her Old Dorm Room

One Stanford student got an unexpected visitor last weekend. Reese Witherspoon has a successful acting career, but even she pines for her carefree college days. On Saturday, the Os
24 May 2017

