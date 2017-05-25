Report into Donegal planning probe should be published next month

It’s expected that the report of the review into allegations of planning irregularities in Donegal will be delivered next month, almost two years after it was ordered.

Senior counsel Rory Mulcahy was appointed by the then Enmvironment Minister Alan Kelly in September 2015, with the report initially expected within a matter of months.

The issue was raised in recent parliamentary questions to Minister Simon Coveney by Deputy Eoin O’Broin. He’s now told Highland Radio News he plans to table more questions next week about the scope of the report.

Deputy O’Broin says there’s been a very long delay in getting the report completed……