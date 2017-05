New Zealand rider Regan Gough won today’s fifth stage of the An Post Ras from Buncrana into Dungloe.

JLT Condor’s James Gullen has claimed the leader’s yellow jersey.

After today’s action, Oisin Kelly spoke with Matteo Cigala of Cork Aqua Blue who was the top county rider for a third stage, An Post Chain Reaction Team Manager Kurt Boguerts and the stage five winner Regan Gough.. .