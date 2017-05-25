Mac Giolla Easbuig urges people to engage with development plan consultation

The Chairperson of the Glenties Municipal District is urging the public to engage in the Donegal County Development Plan for 2018- 2024.

The consultation process has started this week with the proposed documents available to view in various libraries and in public services offices across the county until the 31st July.

A number of drop in consultation events are also taking place across the county with more details available on the Councils website.

Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s a very important process……