GAA Programme – Rory Gallagher, Martin Carney & Burt GAA

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme we hear Rory Gallagher’s thoughts on Donegal’s 3-19 t0 1-9 win on Sunday last over Antrim, in the first of the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals, in Ballybofey..

Also what former Donegal and Mayo star and RTE Commentator Martin Carney made of those wins of Mayo over Sligo, Monaghan and Fermanagh and Donegal over Antrim, on a weekend the championship got up in running in earnest.

This weekend here in Donegal, Burt, return to the Donegal Senior Club Football Championship, for the first time in 16 years when they face Killybegs.

Damian Dowds, the club PRO and a man from a family with a long football history with the club joins Tom to reflect on Donegal’s the rich football history of Donegal oldest GAA Club.

That includes a Derry Senior Football Championship…