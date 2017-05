Paddy McLaughlin has been announced as the new manager of Irish League Championship side Institute.

The former Derry City, Coleraine and Finn Harps player takes over from Kevin Deery who resigned last weekend.

McLaughlin will be aiming to get promotion for the Derry club which has just missed out through play-offs over the last two seasons.

McLaughlin, a former captain of the Waterside-based club, was confirmed as the new manager after a meeting of the club board and chairman Bill Anderson.