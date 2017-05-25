Danny O’Carroll kindly donates fantastic items for the Big Charity Auction on tomorrows Shaun Doherty Show

There’s just one day to go until The Big Charity Auction on the Shaun Doherty Show!

The idea for an auction was borne on yesterday’s programme and will be in aid of Donegal Relay for Life, the Irish Cancer Society and the Ray of Sunshine Foundation.

There’s been a huge response so far with big hearted Danny O’Carroll aka Buster from Mrs Browns Boys calling to the station this morning with a range of amazing items to be auctioned off on the show tomorrow.

They include a signed Eric Cantona jersey, a signed Rory Mc Ilroy ex box game and book.

Mick McGinley has kindly donated a limited edition picture of the 2014 Ryder Cup painting signed by Paul Mc Ginley, which Danny has started the bidding off with a €1000, what a guy:

We have loads more items kindly sponsored, tune in tomorrow for the Big event!